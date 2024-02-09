New Furniture Store Open In Chorley, Lancashire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

interior of Worthington Brougham Furniture showroom in Chorley

Interior of Worthington Brougham Furniture and Lighting showroom in Chorley

Exterior photo of Worthington Brougham Furniture showroom in Chorley

Worthington Brougham Furniture Ltd are delighted to announce new ranges of discounted designer sofas, lighting and furniture at their new showroom in Chorley

CHORLEY, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGROM, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Furniture Showroom in Chorley Town CentreAfter months of hard work 50-54 Market Street in Chorley is finally up and running as Worthington Brougham Furniture's new furniture showroom. "So many people have commented to say how lovely the showroom is now," says Amelia, one of the partners. "There's always more to do of course.".Since their opening in December, the company has been welcomed with open arms by the local community. "It's been wonderful to meet so many friendly people.” says Isabelle, the store manager. "We even had a visit from Sir Lindsay Harvey Hoyle, the Speaker of the House! He wished us well, and said we're just what Chorley needs, which was lovely to hear."Just what Chorley needs is a recurring theme for this company, with many visitors, customers and local business people alike, saying how happy they are to see such high quality furniture for sale on the Chorley high street.The valuable and important work that Chorley Council are putting in is paying off, with huge improvements already obvious in the town centre. "I don't see any reason to be pessimistic about the high street." says Isabelle, "We started off online over fourteen years ago, but there's still plenty of people who prefer to try things out in person. When they do, they tend to visit the town as well." The team are adamant that Market Street in Chorley is a great location for the business, surrounded by other innovative independent shops like Reed's Refillery the eco-friendly refill shop next door, and Chic Happens, the popular clothing boutique just across the road."We have a lot of plans in motion for 2024," says Amelia, "We have just expanded our lighting range again, so now you can buy fitted lighting and chandeliers as well as a lot more table and floor lamps. We're bringing in new sofa clearance ranges too, and we're still getting stock deliveries every week. Oh, and we won Furniture Retailer of the Year in the Manchester & North West Prestige Awards for the fifth year running. We've had to stop getting the physical awards though, we're running out of space in the cabinet!"The showroom can be found at Worthington Brougham Furniture Ltd, 50-54 Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SE and is open from 10am to 5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Visitors can be sure of a friendly welcome, and are encouraged to relax and explore the showroom at their leisure. New stock is listed onto the website on a daily basis, ready for customers to order or try in store.

Isabelle Worthington

Worthington Brougham Furniture Ltd

+447814955529 ext.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other