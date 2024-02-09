Hry Govt Only Knows How To Divert People’S Attention: Hooda

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 9 (IANS) Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Friday slammed the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, saying the state government only“knows how to divert people's attention”.

He said the Congress, if voted to power, would bring back Haryana's former glory as the number one state.

Addressing the Jan Aakrosh Rally in Charkhi Dadri town, leader of opposition Hooda said the anger of the people of Haryana "tells us where the state was, and where it has reached today”.

He said the people of Dadri have a right over him as the blood of Dadri“runs through his veins”.

Hooda said that in 2014, the state was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, law and order and in providing jobs to sportspersons.

“But today, it is number one in unemployment, crime, inflation, drugs and plight of sportspersons,” he said.

Hooda also said the government“knows how to complicate things, and divert people's attention rather than work. The only work of the government is to cut the ration of the poor and cut the pension of the elderly".

Referring to the 'deteriorating' law and order situation in the state, Hooda said proper law and order“is the first pre-requisite for development”.

On farmers, Hooda claimed that today they do not even get the minimum support price (MSP) for millet.

“They talked about doubling farmers' income by 2022. Instead, the input costs have more than doubled now. The prices of fertilisers and pesticides have also increased,” the two-time former Chief Minister said.

--IANS

vg/arm