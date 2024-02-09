Mumbai Open 125K Tennis: Volynets, Hartono And Semenistaja Ease Into Singles Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Eighth-seeded American Katie Volynets and unseeded Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono eased into the singles semifinals of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships being played at the Cricket Club of India here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Volynets dashed the hopes of 21-year-old South Korean lucky loser So-Hyun Park, racing to a quick 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided quarterfinal match in the event being organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Cricket Club of India (CCI) at the iconic CCI courts on Friday afternoon.

The American, who dashed the aspirations of Indian wild-carder Rutuja Bhosale in a second-round match on Thursday evening, will next meet Storm Hunter for a spot in Sunday's final.

Hunter, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the world in doubles, advanced to the semifinals after Russian teen Alina Korneeva withdrew from the tournament due to a viral illness. The Australian had also benefitted from retirement earlier in the week when Hungary's Fanny Stollar withdrew after trailing 0-3 in the first set of their first-round clash.

Later in the day, Dutchwoman Hartono reached the singles semifinals after Japan's Moyuka Uchijima retired with the Dutchwoman leading 6-3, 4-3. Hartono is now in contention for a double triumph in this event after reaching the doubles semifinals with India's Prarthana Thombare on Thursday.

Hartono will next face sixth seed Darja Semenistaja of Latvia, who easily defeated 20-year-old Russian Polina Kudermetova in two straight sets at 6-4, 6-3 in the evening session match of the day.

The semifinals of both the singles and doubles events will take place on Saturday with the finals being held on Sunday.

Results:

Singles (Quarterfinals):

8-Katie Volynets (USA) bt LL-Sohyun Park (KOR) 6-1, 6-2; Arianne Hartono (NED) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-3, 4-3 (retd); Storm Hunter (AUS) W/o Alina Korneeva; 6-Darja Semenistaja (LAT) bt Polina Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3.

