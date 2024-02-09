Sodium Bicarbonate Market Set To Soar Past USD 2.03 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Sodium Bicarbonate market size is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing applications in industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals for antacid formulations and medical treatments, its role in the food and beverage industry as a leavening agent, and its use in wastewater treatment for pH regulation and removing impurities are fueling the market's growth.

Westford, USA, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Sodium Bicarbonate market , increasing use as an environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to traditional chemicals in various applications such as cleaning products and agriculture. Additionally, there is a growing interest in sodium bicarbonate's potential health benefits, leading to its use in dietary supplements and natural health remedies are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Get sample copy of this report:

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sodium Bicarbonate Market"



Pages - 157

Tables - 92 Figures - 74

Sodium bicarbonate, also known as baking soda or bicarbonate of soda, is a white crystalline powder with the chemical formula NaHCO3. It is a salt of sodium and bicarbonate with a slightly alkaline pH. Sodium bicarbonate is a common household product with a wide range of uses.

Prominent Players in the Sodium Bicarbonate Market



Solvay SA

Church & Dwight, Inc.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

AGC Inc.

Ciech SA

Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry

Sisecam

Ciner Group

Bashkhim Group

Novacap Group

FMC Corporation

Natrium Products

Asahi

Inner Mongolia Yuanxing

Yuhua Chemical

Qingdao Soda Ash

Haohua Honghe Chemical

Hailian Sanyii

Lengshuijiang Xianhe Chemical Shandong Haihua Group

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Solvay Process Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Solvay Process dominate the global online market as they are widely used production method for sodium bicarbonate. It involves reacting ammonia, carbon dioxide, and sodium chloride (common salt) to produce sodium bicarbonate. This method is favored for its efficiency and ability to produce high-purity sodium bicarbonate suitable for various applications, including pharmaceuticals and food-grade uses. The Solvay Process also benefits from a well-established industrial infrastructure, making it a dominant production method in many regions.

Food and Beverage is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the food and beverage is the leading segment as it is used in products like bread, cakes, and cookies to promote rising and create a desired texture. Additionally, sodium bicarbonate is used in the beverage industry for effervescence and pH adjustment in soft drinks.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

The North American market, particularly the United States, has historically been a significant player in the sodium bicarbonate market. This is due to a well-established manufacturing base, a strong presence of key market players, and a diverse range of applications across industries including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The United States, in particular, has a robust demand for sodium bicarbonate across various sectors, contributing to its dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Sodium Bicarbonate market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Sodium Bicarbonate.

Key Developments in the Sodium Bicarbonate Market



In March 2023, Natural Soda announced the acquisition of a sodium bicarbonate production facility in the United States. The acquisition is expected to increase the company's production capacity by 25%. In February 2023, Church & Dwight announced the launch of a new line of baking soda products. The new line includes baking soda, baking powder, and cream of tartar.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Questions Answered in Sodium Bicarbonate Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Bio-Polyamide Market

Global Lactate Salts Market

Global Automotive Chromium Finishing Market

Middle East Refrigerants Market

MEA Ferric Chloride Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: ...

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter