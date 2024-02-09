Dassault Systèmes: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France - February 9, 2024
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: February 2 to February 6, 2024
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
| Name of issuer
| Identification code of the issuer
| Date of trading
| Identification code of the financial instrument
| Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
| Market
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 2-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 79 382
| 41,9948
| XPAR
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 2-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 17 206
| 41,9864
| DXE
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 2-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 5 973
| 41,9875
| TQE
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 2-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 11 724
| 41,9918
| AQE
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 5-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 108 244
| 41,9973
| XPAR
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 5-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 33 250
| 41,9937
| DXE
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 5-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 6 149
| 42,0000
| TQE
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 5-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 623
| 41,9979
| AQE
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 6-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 112 417
| 41,9991
| XPAR
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 6-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 18 464
| 41,9979
| DXE
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 6-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 3 783
| 41,9932
| TQE
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 96950065LBWY0APQIM86
| 6-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 3 988
| 41,9961
| AQE
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
| 2-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 50 000
| 42
| XPAR
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
| 5-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 500 000
| 42
| XPAR
| DASSAULT SYSTEMES
| 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
| 6-Feb-24
| FR0014003TT8
| 2 048 797
| 42
| XPAR
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds
