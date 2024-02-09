               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dassault Systèmes: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares


2/9/2024 11:16:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France - February 9, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: February 2 to February 6, 2024

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume
(in number of shares) 		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 79 382 41,9948 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 17 206 41,9864 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 5 973 41,9875 TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 11 724 41,9918 AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 108 244 41,9973 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 33 250 41,9937 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 6 149 42,0000 TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 623 41,9979 AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 112 417 41,9991 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 18 464 41,9979 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 3 783 41,9932 TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 3 988 41,9961 AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 2-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 50 000 42 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 5-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 500 000 42 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 6-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 2 048 797 42 XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds

