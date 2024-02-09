Moduslink Corporation Earns Intel’S 2023 EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ModusLink Corporation is one of only 22 Distinguished Award recipients across Intel's global supply chain.

Symrna, TN, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModusLink Corporation is proud to announce that it has earned Intel's EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award. Through its dedication to Excellence, Partnership, Inclusion, and Continuous (EPIC) quality improvement, ModusLink Corporation has achieved a level of performance that consistently exceeds Intel's expectations.

“As one of only 22 Distinguished Supplier Award recipients across the Intel global supply chain, ModusLink Corporation stands out among suppliers in the semiconductor industry,” said Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer at Intel.“Their customer orientation and commitment to excellence is a testament to their dedication and serves as a global benchmark for others to follow.”

The Intel EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award recognizes a consistent level of strong performance across all performance criteria. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the EPIC Supplier Program. The EPIC Distinguished Award is the second-highest honor a supplier can achieve. In 2023, only 22 suppliers in the Intel supply chain network earned this award.

To qualify for an Intel EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award, suppliers must exceed expectations, meet aggressive performance goals, and score 80 percent or higher in performance assessments throughout the year. Suppliers must also meet 80 percent or more of their improvement plan deliverables and demonstrate formidable quality and business systems.

About ModusLink Corporation

ModusLink Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc. serves the supply chain management markets.

ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients' global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poetic ® software, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

