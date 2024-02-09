Smart City Platforms Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart City Platforms Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Smart City Platforms Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

February 9, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Smart City Platforms Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the smart city platforms market size is predicted to reach $316.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.

The growth in the smart city platforms market is due to growing urbanization. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart city platforms market share . Major players in the smart city platforms market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, AT&T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd..

Smart City Platforms Market Segments

1. By Offering: Platforms, Services

2. By Deployment Model: On Premise, Cloud

3. By Delivery Model: Offshore, Hybrid, Onshore

4. By Application: Smart Infrastructure, Smart Governance and Smart Education, Smart Energy, Smart Mobility, Smart Healthcare, Smart Buildings, Other Applications

5. By Geography: The global smart city platforms market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart city platforms refer to an open technological architecture that enables towns to connect to their own current systems and is intended to share municipal information with residents or other entities who need it. They are used to promote innovation and increase cross-sectoral interoperability.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Smart City Platforms Market Characteristics

3. Smart City Platforms Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart City Platforms Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart City Platforms Market Size And Growth

......

27. Smart City Platforms Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Smart City Platforms Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

