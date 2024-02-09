Global Shared Vehicles Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shared Vehicles Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Shared Vehicles Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Shared Vehicles Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the shared vehicles market size is predicted to reach $281.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.

The growth in the shared vehicles market is due to growing travel and tourism activities. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest shared vehicles market share . Major players in the shared vehicles market include Daimler AG, General Motors Company, ANI Technologies Private Limited, Uber Technologies Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Avis Budget Group Inc..

Shared Vehicles Market Segments

1. By Service: Car Rental, Bike Sharing, Car Sharing

2. By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles), Micro Mobility

3. By Propulsion: Electric Vehicles, IC Engine Vehicles

4. By Geography: The global shared vehicles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Shared vehicles are vehicles that commuters use to get around without owning them individually. Compared to only using public transit, shared automobiles provide more flexibility and the comfort of a private vehicle. These systems are appealing because they have the ability to minimize a user's commuting expenditures, lessen the need for parking spaces in a community, improve general air quality, and make other modes of transportation, such as rail transit, easier to reach, and encourage their use.

