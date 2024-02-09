Brent Jones Historic 4-Album“QUADRUPLE RELEASE”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brent Jones - Live Your Best Life! Album

JDI/Sony artist Brent Jones, one of music's topping selling inspirational artists, kicks off 2024 with a MAJOR BANG with the release of 4 Brand-New Albums!

- Brent JonesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JDI/Sony recording artist Brent Jones, one of music's topping selling inspirational artists for over two decades, kicks off 2024 with a MAJOR BANG with the release of 4 BRAND-NEW ALBUMS!Mass Choir Album "Live Your Best Life!" (Feb 12th)Praise & Worship Album "Majesty" (March 12th)Youth Choir Album "Spirit Fall Down" (April 12th)Preaching CD (May 12th)“I've been blessed throughout my career to reach so many different audiences with my music – whether it's writing songs for choirs, my urban group The T.P. Mobb, my youth group The Fire, for the big screen such as the DreamWorks blockbuster movie“Trolls World Tour”, or collaborating with music superstars like Childish Gambino, Justin Timberlake, and Ariana Grande, my goal always is to create music that will change hearts and minds. Thus, this historic 4-Album“Quadruple Release” is just a natural extension of my musical ministry to reach the masses!” says Brent JonesA singer/songwriter extraordinaire, who's pioneering work with his urban group Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb set the stage for Kirk Franklin and urban contemporary gospel, Grammy & Stellar Award winner Brent Jones' new CD“Live Your Best Life!” is the highly anticipated follow-up to“Nothing Else Matters”, which reached #1 on Billboard and topped the charts for over 54+ weeks, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple awards including 2023 Stellar Award winner and 2023 Dove Award nomination.JDI Entertainment/Sony The Orchard

Brandon Walker

JDI Entertainment, Inc

+1 213-260-8636

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Other