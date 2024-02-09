CELL PHONE INDUSTRY LEADER PRAISES EDMONTON POLICE EFFORTS TO STOP ONLINE SCAMMERS OF 'FAKE' CELL PHONES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Piyush Sawhney, CEO, Dr. Phone Fix EDMONTON , ALBERTA, CANADA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EDMONTON, AB. Canada's largest privately owned chain of cell phone repair and resale stores applauds Edmonton Police for its efforts to stop online scammers defrauding customers with fake 'new phones' offered on listing platforms like Facebook Marketplace.Police say buyers fell victim to purchasing seemingly new phones, only to discover their malfunctioning features and counterfeit certifications, resulting in financial losses and frustration.Piyush Sawhney CEO of Dr. Phone Fix – an Edmonton based chain of 34 stores that repair and sell certified pre-owned phones - says,“the police have been effective in arresting some of the crooks and have warned the public to be on their guard.” The Police reported this week they investigated more than 40 instances of fraud involving cell phones and watches since May of last year.“Over the past three months, there has been an explosion in these frauds,” says Det. Chapman Lee of the Investigative Response Team.Sawhney emphasizes the pivotal importance of transacting with reputable establishments that prioritize customer satisfaction and product integrity and says,“the fake phone scam serves as a reminder of the benefits of dealing with brick-and-mortar stores who stand behind their products.”Sawhney's Company, Dr. Phone Fix, distinguishes itself by selling certified pre-owned phones at significant savings which come with a one-year warranty the same as new phones provide. At Dr. Phone Fix, each device goes through a 34-point inspection by specially trained technicians to ensure optimum quality, before it is certified. And if customers have a problem, they can take the phone to any of its 34 stores in four provinces.Dr. Phone Fix has sold more than 15,000 certified pre-owned phones with an impeccable reputation evidenced by more than 18,000 positive Google reviews.About Dr. Phone Fix:Dr. Phone Fix is a leading chain of cell phone repair and resale stores headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta with 34 stores in 20 cities across four provinces. Specializing in certified pre-owned phones, Dr. Phone Fix offers consumers a reliable alternative to new devices, backed by a robust warranty and unparalleled customer support. With a commitment to quality and integrity, Dr. Phone Fix has garnered widespread acclaim and trust from its thousands of customers.Edmonton Police Release and Media Stories:

