Ambu A/S: Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, Ambu A/S hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ambu A/S and/or their closely associated persons related to Ambu A/S's shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
The attached document discloses the data of the transactions made in Ambu shares.
Attachment
09_02_2024 Henrik Skak Bender
MENAFN09022024004107003653ID1107833572
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.