SEIU Local 2: Terminated Java Blend Workers To Hold Rally

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Java Blend employees terminated by Java Blend in late January will be holding a community rally outside the café on Saturday.
WHAT: Justice for Terminated Java Blend Employees Rally
WHEN: Saturday February 10, 2024 @ 1 pm (TOMORROW!)
WHERE: Java Blend Café at 6027 North St., Halifax
In addition to worker leaders, several community leaders are expected to speak, including NS NDP Leader Claudia Chender .
BACKGROUND
Nine Java Blend employees, including the four leaders of a union drive, were illegally terminated on January 23 according to an Unfair Labour Practice complaint filed by the Service Employees International Union. The employer's conduct has all the hallmarks of an orchestrated campaign of retaliation aimed at crushing workers' rights, according to the complaint.
For more information please visit
SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.
| Media Contact
Diego Mendez | 416-476-7762
...
MENAFN09022024004107003653ID1107833569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.