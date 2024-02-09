PM Modi To Visit Madhya Pradesh To Dedicate Projects Worth Rs 7,500Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on February 11 (Sunday), an official said on Friday, adding he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,500 crore in the state.

The vision of Antyodaya has been a guiding light for the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister, the official said. One of the key focus areas has been ensuring that benefits of development reach out to the tribal community, major sections of which were not able to gain these benefits even several decades after independence.

In line with this, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives that will benefit the significant tribal population of the region, the official added.

The PMO said that PM Modi will disburse monthly instalment of Aahar Anudan under Aahar Anudan Yojna to about 2 lakh women beneficiaries.

Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 per month is provided for nutritious food to women of various specially backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will also distribute 1.75 lakh 'adhikar abhilekh' (record of rights) to beneficiaries of SVAMITVA Scheme.

This will provide documentary evidence to people for the right to their land. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Tantya Mama Bhil University -- a dedicated University which will cater to the youth from districts with high tribal concentration in the region.

To be developed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the University will provide world class infrastructure for holistic development of students.

The Prime Minister will also transfer Rs 55.9 crore for 559 villages under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana.

This amount will be utilised for various kinds of construction activities including Anganwadi Bhawans, Fair Price Shops, Health Centres, additional rooms in schools, internal roads, among others, official added.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 'CM Rise School' in Jhabua.

The school will integrate technology to provide modern facilities like smart classes, e-Library etc., to students.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of multiple projects that will strengthen the water supply and provisioning of drinking water in Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail projects during the programme.

These include laying of foundation stone for the redevelopment of Ratlam railway station and Meghnagar railway station, official added.

The official said that the PM will dedicate to nation multiple road development projects worth more than Rs 3,275 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

