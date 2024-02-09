UL Solutions Earns Top Score In Human Rights Campaign's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UL Solutions was recognized at the Human Rights Campaign's Greater New York Dinner for achieving a score of 100 for the second consecutive year in the annual rating on the Human Rights Campaign's assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, was recognized at the Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Greater New York Dinner for again receiving a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Dr. Robert Slone, senior vice president and chief scientist at UL Solutions and Jennifer Jones, chair of the UL Solutions Pride Business Resource Group, represent UL Solutions at the Human Rights Campaign 2024 Greater New York Dinner on Feb. 3.

The 2023-2024 achievement marks the second consecutive year that UL Solutions scored 100 in the CEI, earning the company the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion designation.

Dr. Robert Slone, senior vice president and chief scientist at UL Solutions, and Jennifer Jones, chair of the UL Solutions Pride Business Resource Group, attended the 2024 Greater New York Dinner on Feb. 3, where UL Solutions was recognized for its achievement.

"The perfect score we received reflects our ongoing commitment to focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion to build a safer environment where all colleagues can grow and experience true equity in a workplace," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions Inc. "When we create a safe, empowering space where everyone can achieve their goals, we can pursue our mission of working for a safer world more successfully."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:



Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture Corporate social responsibility

In its first year, 2002, the CEI included 319 participants. The 2023-2024 CEI now includes 1,384 participants, 545 of which received a score of 100. A record-breaking 1,340 of the participant businesses now have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in

CEI

participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, senior director of Workplace Equality at the Human Rights Campaign.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Press contacts:

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

[email protected]

[email protected]

T: +1 (847) 664.8425

