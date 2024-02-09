Fannie Mae Priced $518.3 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2024-M2) Under Its Gems Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) priced a $518.3 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMSTM) program on January 31, 2024. FNA 2024-M2 marks the first Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2024. "Last week, we announced and priced our first deal of 2024, the M2. Due to ongoing market volatility, we prioritized a swift execution," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Pricing and Analytics. "This deal kicks off 2024, and we are encouraged with the pricing and rapid deal execution, especially amid challenging market conditions. We will continue to seek avenues for investors to own Agency CMBS across the yield curve, and we appreciate investors' participation in this transaction." All classes of FNA 2024-M2 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon

Type Spread* Offered Price A1 $29,233,000 6.39 4.619 WAC P+83 101.15 A2 $364,070,851 9.34 3.750 Fixed P+96 93.49 A3 $125,000,000 9.33 4.230 Fixed P+93 97.54 X2 $364,070,851 8.84 0.869 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered X3 $125,000,000 9.03 0.389 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $518,303,851











* The spread on FNA 2024-M2 was priced using the

SOFR swap curve

Group 1 Collateral

UPB:

$518,303,851 Collateral:

74 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution:

FL (15.43%), NY (13.55%), NY (13.04%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):

1 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):

60.27

%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2024-M2) available on the

Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page .

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom



Photo of Fannie Mae



Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at and on the SEC's Web site at .

SOURCE Fannie Mae