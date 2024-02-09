Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market size is expected to see exponential growth. It will grow to $14.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%.
- The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company's"Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market size is predicted to reach $14.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%.
The growth in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market is due to the rising cases of obesity. North America region is expected to hold the largest non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market share. Major players in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market include NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Segments
.By Type: Solid, Liquid
.By Product: Vitamin E and Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib and Cenicriviroc, Other Products
.By Disease Cause: Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity
.By Sales Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Provider
.By Application: Oral, Parenteral
.By Geography: The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a severe case of fatty liver disease that is characterized by inflammation of the liver and can proceed to cirrhosis and liver failure.
Read More On The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Characteristics
3. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size And Growth
......
27. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
