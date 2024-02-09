Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market size is predicted to reach $14.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%.

The growth in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market is due to the rising cases of obesity. North America region is expected to hold the largest non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market share. Major players in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market include NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Segments

.By Type: Solid, Liquid

.By Product: Vitamin E and Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib and Cenicriviroc, Other Products

.By Disease Cause: Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity

.By Sales Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Provider

.By Application: Oral, Parenteral

.By Geography: The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a severe case of fatty liver disease that is characterized by inflammation of the liver and can proceed to cirrhosis and liver failure.

Read More On The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Characteristics

3. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size And Growth

......

27. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2024



Grain Products Global Market Report 2024



Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

(22) Navigating the Battle: The Hepatitis C Market's Growth and Innovations - YouTube