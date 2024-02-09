Global Network Monitoring Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Network Monitoring Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the network monitoring market size is predicted to reach $4.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the network monitoring market is due to the rising popularity of SaaS-based network monitoring solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest network monitoring market share. Major players in the network monitoring market include International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc.

Network Monitoring Market Segments

.By Offering: Equipment, Network TAPs, Data Monitoring Switches, Solutions and Services

.By Bandwidth: 1 and 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps

.By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, SMEs

.By Applications: IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Government, Retail, Industrial, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global network monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Network monitoring refers to the process of checking a computer network on a regular basis for problems such as delayed traffic or component failure. In order to immediately alert network administrators to issues via text, email, or other applications, network monitoring systems continuously scan the network.

Read More On The Network Monitoring Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Network Monitoring Market Characteristics

3. Network Monitoring Market Trends And Strategies

4. Network Monitoring Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Network Monitoring Market Size And Growth

......

27. Network Monitoring Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Network Monitoring Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2024



Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2024



Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2024



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

(22) AI Powered Storage Market Growth Forecast 2023 - 2032 - YouTube