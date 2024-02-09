Motor Insurance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Motor Insurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

The motor insurance market size is predicted to reach $1261.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The growth in the motor insurance market is due to the increase in the number of automobiles on the road. North America region is expected to hold the largest motor insurance market share. Major players in the motor insurance market include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., Allianz SE, AXA S.A., Generali Group, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Motor Insurance Market Segments

.By Types: Treaty Reinsurance, Facultative Reinsurance

.By Policy Type: Liability Insurance, Comprehensive Coverage, Collision Coverage, Personal Injury Protection

.By Vehicle Age: New Vehicles, Old Vehicles

.By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

.By Geography: The global motor insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Motor insurance refers to an automotive insurance policy that covers vehicles against financial losses caused by accidents or physical damage. It is a contract whereby the insurer takes on the risk of any losses that the owner or driver of a car might have as a result of harm to people or property as a result of an accident.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Motor Insurance Market Characteristics

3. Motor Insurance Market Trends And Strategies

4. Motor Insurance Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Motor Insurance Market Size And Growth

......

27. Motor Insurance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Motor Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

