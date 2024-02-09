Proventus Expands Security Training Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Free Cyber Security Assessments and De-Escalation Training for Healthcare Workers

- Stephen BarrettJONESBORO, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recognizing the convergence of physical, personnel, and cyber security risks in the rising threat landscape, Proventus announces new healthcare-oriented de-escalation training being rolled out in Arkansas, while its free cyber security assessment tool is available online from anywhere, with a simple registration.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare workers face the third-highest rate of workplace violence, behind law enforcement and mental health professionals. Patient and visitor violence against staff, in particular nurses, is cited by the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and described by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership as one of the top challenges facing health care today.Proventus has responded with an innovative program of de-escalation training, focused on the unique environment of hospitals and healthcare delivery. Stephen Barrett, the company's director of training and retired U.S. Navy SEAL, notes that“Healthcare workers want to serve patients and did not sign on for threats or actual violence, intimidation, or bullying. But they can help protect themselves and foster a much stronger culture of safety and security by engaging with and understanding the basic techniques of situational de-escalation. That's what we're pleased to provide.”Today, the need to establish and maintain a security culture is vastly more critical in the information technology sphere, as well. Even small and medium businesses, not just major enterprises, are threatened by cyber-attacks including ransomware, denial of service, and data theft, yet typically do not have the resources to defend against these devastating crimes.To help these enterprises, Proventus is offering the Cyber Edge Kickstarter program, covering cyber security basics, and providing base policy documents every business should have, at no charge to visitors to its website. It includes online cyber risk assessment and tracking, ready-to-edit cyber policy templates and checklists, and a library of security awareness posters. Overall, the course covers security across networks, the internet, software, email, authentication, viruses, remote working, and removable media. A link to the program is available directly from .About Proventus LLCProventus is a Jonesboro, Arkansas-based company founded by former US Navy SEALs and other veterans that helps organizations provide the best possible safety and security environments for their people and operations. Its combat-tested team provides comprehensive safety and security assessments and emergency planning; decision-making education and leadership training; and individual and small unit armed- and unarmed security and law enforcement training. For more information, visit or our pages on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .# # #

David Gaier

Proventus

+1 516-238-4210

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn