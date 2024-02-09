KEY PRIVATE BANK WINS AWARD FOR 'PRIVATE BANKING CLIENT SERVICE' AT THE 2024 PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT AWARDS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY ), was awarded for the best "Private Banking Client Service" at the Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards in New York City.



For more than two decades, the PAM Awards have recognized high performing firms and wealth advisors operating within the private wealth industry. An independent panel of industry experts evaluates both qualitative and quantitative performance indicators to select the winners.

Key Private Bank was selected for the best "Private Banking Client Service" from a shortlist of four distinguished private banking firms. The award recognizes industry-leading firms providing best-in-class services and innovative wealth management solutions to clients. This is the fourth time Key Private Bank has received an award for its client service.

These distinct awards highlight Key Private Bank's commitment to delivering highly customized, best-in-class wealth management and financial planning solutions through exceptional client service in the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth market.

"It is an honor to be recognized by PAM Awards for our team's commitment to delivering exceptional client advice and investment management," said Cathy O'Malley Kearney, Head of Key Private Bank. "In an increasingly competitive and complex marketplace, our differentiator for success is the ability to consistently provide clients customized, best-in-class wealth management and financial planning solutions with exceptional service."

About Key Private Bank

Key Private Bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, family office and private banking services. Key's wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver proactive and personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with Key's business banking and capital markets teams to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need. Key Private Bank's wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has $50.7 billion in AUM and $71.4

billion in AUA at December 31, 2023.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyBank