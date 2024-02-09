Synthetic Biology Market Size Worth $ 63.78 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 22.33% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand for sustainable pharmaceutical, agricultural, and energy solutions drives the Synthetic Biology business. Innovative gene editing technologies like CRISPR drive innovation. Research benefits from government assistance, investments, and collaborations. Growing biofuel, bioplastic, and personalized medical applications drive market growth. Biology and technology accelerate synthetic organism development, opening new possibilities and growing the market. Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Synthetic Biology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.33% from 2022 to 2030 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 10.42 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 63.78 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on “Synthetic Biology Market” 202 - Pages 126 – Tables 37 – Figures Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2018-2030 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2018-2020 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Cyrus Biotechnology, Precigen, GenScript Biotech, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Group, Synthego Corporation, etc. SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Application, And By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Synthetic Biology Market Overview:

Innovative Gene Editing Technologies Fueling Synthetic Biology Market Growth:

The Synthetic Biology market is greatly stimulated by the extensive adoption of groundbreaking gene editing technologies, namely CRISPR. These techniques provide accurate manipulation of genetic material, accelerating research and development in several industries. As corporations utilize these advanced methods to create artificial creatures, the market experiences increased innovation and speedier product development, resulting in positive growth.

Strategic Investments and Collaborations Driving Synthetic Biology Market Expansion:

Strategic investments and collaborations are crucial in driving the advancement of the Synthetic Biology industry. The combination of augmented financial resources from private and public sectors, along with cooperative endeavors among research institutions and industry participants, establishes a favorable atmosphere for pioneering breakthroughs. These collaborations facilitate the sharing of knowledge and pooling of resources, which enhances research capacities and stimulates the growth of the Synthetic Biology market.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions Boosts Synthetic Biology Market Applications:

The increasing need for environmentally-friendly solutions in the healthcare, agricultural, and energy industries serves as a powerful catalyst for the growth of the Synthetic Biology market. Synthetic biology's capacity to tackle environmental and societal issues, such as the creation of biofuels, bioplastics, and tailored medicine, is in line with the increasing global focus on sustainability. The increased demand drives the market forward by enabling various applications and promoting the growth of environmentally friendly alternatives.

Convergence of Biology and Technology Unleashing Potential in Synthetic Biology Market:

The fusion of biology and technology is becoming a powerful catalyst, unleashing unparalleled opportunities in the Synthetic Biology sector. The increasing sophistication of synthetic creatures is a result of the convergence of breakthroughs in biotechnology and computational techniques with biological systems. This convergence not only speeds up research but also broadens the range of applications, placing the Synthetic Biology market at the forefront of advanced innovation.

To Purchase A Comprehensive Report Analysis:

Synthetic Biology Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Cyrus Biotechnology, Precigen, GenScript Biotech, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Group, Viridos, Codexis,, Synthego Corporation , and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Key Developments :



In September 2021, Cyrus Biotechnology announced a collaboration with Selecta Biosciences for the formation of Therapeutic Proteins. The Novel interleukin-2 (IL-2) technologies will lead to advanced innovation in therapeutic developments. In November 2020, Codexis announced a collaboration with Casdin Capital to launch the Synthetic Biology Innovation Accelerator. It will be useful to develop unique product capabilities in the biotech industry.

To get market data, insights, and a comprehensive Global Synthetic Biology Market analysis, please Contact Verified Market Research® .

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Synthetic Biology Market into Type, Application, And Geography.



Synthetic Biology Market, by Type



Core Products

Enabling Products

Synthetic Biology Market, by Application



Pharmaceuticals



Protein Therapeutics



Medical Industry



Artificial Tissue Regeneration



Food & Agriculture

Others

Synthetic Biology Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

