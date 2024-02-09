CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Bid procedure, 2024-02-16
| Bonds
| SWEDEN I/L BOND: 3113, SE0009548704. 2027-12-01
SWEDEN I/L BOND: 3111, SE0007045745, 2032-06-01
| Bid date
| 2024-02-16
| Bid times
| 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
| Offered volume (corresponding nominal amount)
| 3113: 200 million SEK +/-200 million SEK
3111: 200 million SEK +/-200 million SEK
| Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
| 3113: 200 million SEK per bid
3111: 200 million SEK per bid
| Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
| SEK 10 million per bid
| Expected allocation time
| Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
| Delivery and payment date
| 2024-02-20
| Settlement amount
| To be paid to the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system SWIFT: VPCSSESSXXX Account: 1 4948 6383 CTM BIC: RIKSSESS ALERT acronym: RIKSBANK
Stockholm, 2024-02-09
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at
