Gordon Mckernan Expands Lineup Of Female Athlete Partners By Signing NIL Deals With Ciara Briggs And Maddox Mckee

Gordon McKernan solidifies a groundbreaking partnership with LSU Softball standouts Ciara Briggs and Maddox McKee.

- Gordon McKernanBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan, a prominent supporter of college athletics, has secured Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with Louisiana State University (LSU) Softball stars Ciara Briggs and Maddox McKee . The agreement marks a significant step in McKernan's continued commitment to fostering talent and supporting women in sports.Briggs, a graduate student at LSU, boasts a remarkable college career highlighted by back-to-back Gold Gloves, a historic achievement in NCAA softball. With a batting average of .356 and a stellar fielding percentage, Briggs has solidified her place among LSU Softball's elite. As she enters the 2024 season, she ranks No. 7 in the program's history.McKee, a versatile freshman from Texas, brings a winning spirit to the team. She led her high school team to consecutive championship titles, showcasing her leadership and adaptability on the field. Hailing from a family steeped in athletic talent, with her father having played baseball at Tulane University and her mother having played softball at the University of South Dakota, McKee's talent runs deep.McKernan is thrilled to welcome Briggs and McKee to his team. "Their exceptional skills and accomplishments align perfectly with our vision of supporting outstanding student athletes," said McKernan. "This partnership signifies our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence." By supporting these exceptional athletes, McKernan reaffirms his dedication to nurturing talent and celebrating achievements.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

