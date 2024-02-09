Telangana Governor Felicitates Chiranjeevi

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi was felicitated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday for being conferred with Padma Vibhushan.

The felicitation function was held at Raj Bhavan. The Governor extended her best wishes for Chiranjeevi's continued success in the future.

Chiranjeevi, who was accompanied by his wife Surekha, thanked the Governor for the felicitation.

The megastar took to 'X' to thank the Governor for hosting him at Raj Bhavan and wishing him on Padma Vibhushan.

"Delighted to have a very enriching conversation with you and Dr Soundararajan," wrote Chiranjeevi.

In another tweet, Chiranjeevi expressed his delight over former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao being conferred Bharat Ratna. He paid tributes to the late leader.

"A true visionary, scholar, polyglot, great statesman, pride of All Telugus, someone whose vision has transformed modern India by ushering in revolutionary economic reforms and laid the foundation for India to become an economic powerhouse, former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao garu being honoured with 'Bharat Ratna' is a matter of immense joy to all Indians and even more for Telugus," reads his post.

"This honor has been long overdue but nothing can be more deserving," he added.

