LG wraps up a successful presence at Arab Health 2024

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– LG Electronics (LG), a pioneer in consumer solutions and technology, recently showcased its latest in healthcare innovation during Arab Health. Held in Dubai from 29th January to 1st February, Arab Health 2024 was the regions premier healthcare event which hosted regional and international policy drivers, thought leaders and healthcare professionals.

The event focused primarily on the digitalization of the healthcare industry, highlighting the massive change in the industry. LG, capitalized on this trend focus, taking the opportunity to showcase its new solutions in the healthcare sector that raised the bar in the digital healthcare context.

The LG Electronics booth, located at Sheikh Saeed Hall 2 (S2F30), was the home base for meeting new and potential customers where LG concentrated on establishing the cornerstone of partnership through comprehensive product introductions and demonstrations. This approach helped in further expanding LG's brand presence in the region and demonstrated the company's commitment to long-term relationship building with customers, clients, and partners alike. The stand also saw a good amount of visitors, which included customers, clients and partners, both new and old.

LG also displayed at its booth the latest in their healthcare innovations, which primarily focused on their display solutions such as the new 24-inch multi-purpose clinical review monitor (model 24HR513C) and 21 5MP diagnostic monitor (model 21HQ613D). Additionally, LG also showcased more display solutions such as the LG UHD Hospital TV, the LG All-in-one Smart Series and the CreateBoard Interactive Screen.

