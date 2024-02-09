Redgate Announces A Series Of Key Promotions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Promotions Reflect the Firm's Continued National Growth

Redgate, the leading real estate investment, strategic advisory and owners' representation firm, announced today a series of key promotions across the firm. These promotions reflect the firm's continued national growth and expansion across its key client categories of institutions, corporations and investors.

First Row, L to R: Jennifer Sutherby, Michael Kenary, James Holland, Kevin Koch. Second Row, L to R: Sean Lawton, Cassandra Pierre-Louis, Jack Murphy, Garretson Browne

"We are proud to further the growth of our future leaders and elevate these individuals within and outside our organization," said

Kyle Warwick, Principal at Redgate . "We're thrilled to recognize our best-in-class team with these new roles, and we look forward to their success at Redgate as they continue to deliver excellent results for our clients."

Redgate's promotions span the firm's Boston, Mid-Atlantic and Raleigh-Durham offices and include:

Jennifer Sutherby, Vice President: Since joining Redgate two years ago, Jennifer has been invaluable in the growth of Redgate' institutional platform, overseeing the Master Planning and Integrated Project Delivery of some of the largest healthcare centers in the Greater Boston area. Jen prioritizes her industry networking and continued professional development serving on the Professional Women in Construction Membership Committee, the CREW Meds & Eds Committee and as the Treasurer of the Wentworth Institute of Technology Construction Management Industry Advisory Board.

Garretson Browne, Vice President: Garretson was the first employee hired for Redgate's Raleigh office and since day one has been committed to the firm's growth. He has played a key role in establishing Redgate in the Raleigh market and managing key accounts across the region spanning the life science, industrial, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Michael Kenary, Vice President:

Michael is a tremendous asset to all Redgate employees and business lines, bringing an analytical and technical skill set to the team, and a deep understanding of Boston's real estate market. During a recent acquisition, Michael took the lead with Redgate's new debt relationship and was integral to navigating a complicated due diligence process. Michael has introduced significant new equity relationships for the firm through his extracurricular business development efforts.

Kevin Koch, Vice President: In his five years at Redgate, Kevin has both independently and collaboratively completed a large volume of projects with some of Redgate's most important corporate, institutional, and investor clients. Kevin is a strong communicator, with a focus on building and leading effective project teams, which has made him an integral member of the Corporate Services team, alongside his project and client management abilities.

Cassandra Pierre-Louis, Senior Marketing Manager: Since joining Redgate two years ago, Cassandra has played an integral role in creating content, managing corporate communications, and leveraging social media to promote Redgate's growth and build brand recognition. Cassandra continues to transform Redgate's social media efforts and has played a key role in Redgate culture-building events.

Sean Lawton, Senior Project Manager:

Since joining Redgate, Sean's dedication and attention to detail has been integral to many of Redgate's multifamily and life science clients. Sean has been the lead Project Manager for one of the fastest growing commercial real estate firms in the Greater Boston area, working with their team to deliver 197 residential units and more than 80,000 SF of amenities. He has also worked on delivering over 200,000 sf of life science space in Somerville and managed a foundation improvement and restoration project in Cambridge.

Jack Murphy, Senior Project Manager:

In his five years with Redgate, Jack has worked on some of Redgate's most complex projects and consistently established himself as a trusted advisor and go-to project manager. Jack is a strong team player with a growth mindset and has demonstrated a proven ability to work with many different project and client types.

James Holland, Project Manager:

Since joining Redgate in 2021, James has proven himself to be an adept leader who can carefully steer and manage large, complex projects with significant project teams. James' self-drive and collaborative approach has been integral to the advancement of numerous projects for Redgate's institutional and investor clients.

About Redgate:

At Redgate, we are passionate about creating great places to live and work that energize growth, inspire collaboration and cultivate authentic communities. Active in New England, the Mid-Atlantic and North Carolina, our team has thrived on solving complex real estate challenges since our founding in 2010. Through customized owners' representation and strategic advisory services, Redgate helps corporations, institutions and investors mitigate risk and deliver high-quality projects and results. As an investment manager, project sponsor and operator, Redgate pursues an opportunistic strategy that delivers attractive, risk-adjusted returns to equity investors in the multifamily, life sciences and industrial real estate sectors in priority high-growth markets. For more information, visit

.

