Panasonic Furthers Its Sustainability Commitments With Fashion Label MONSE Ahead Of New York Fashion Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The two brands, alongside Around the World in 80 Fabrics, will collaborate on the design of a limited-edition travel bag crafted from sustainable fabrics that will debut at New York Fashion Week

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company announced its partnership with luxury fashion label MONSE to create a limited-edition travel bag for the Panasonic

nanoeTM Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W). Around the World in 80 Fabrics, a non-profit organization dedicated to education around nature-friendly fabrics being produced around the globe, also will collaborate on the project.

Designed by MONSE, the limited-edition travel bag

constructed of raw denim, crafted from domestic-grown cotton that has been spun, dyed, and woven by Around the World in 80 Fabrics partner, Huston Textile Co. The denim used to craft the travel bag will be featured on the runway at MONSE's New York Fashion Week show on February 10, 2024.

"Throughout our collaboration with Panasonic, we had the opportunity to connect with exceptional fabric manufacturers specializing in eco-friendly textiles. Deliberately selecting indigo denim-a harmonious fusion of American and Japanese influences-we crafted the bag in the silhouette of a traditional Japanese knot bag, imbuing it with a contemporary, deconstructed interpretation," said Laura Kim, Co-Creative Director of MONSE.

Panasonic's partnership with MONSE is the latest effort by Panasonic as it furthers its ongoing commitments to sustainability and holistic well-being. Earlier this year, Panasonic announced its partnership with Around the World in 80 Fabrics at CES 2024 in Las Vegas with an installation featuring fully sustainably produced fabrics at the Panasonic booth.

"The world of designer fashion brims with breathtaking creativity. We are excited to partner with Panasonic and MONSE to introduce unique fabrics that are healthy for people and the planet," said Dr. Tierney Thys, Co-Founder of Around the World in 80 Fabrics. "Every fabric has a face, a story, a footprint. By using traceable, regenerative eco-friendly fabrics, designers can make enormously powerful statements, not only with their product designs but also with the very materials they've selected."

As part of this unique collaboration, the limited-edition travel bag will be sold in the (PANASONIC)RED product line. Since partnering with (RED) in 2022, Panasonic has committed over $700,000 to the Global Fund to help strengthen healthcare systems and fund life-saving programs that support equitable access to testing and treatment in communities most in need. Every (PANASONIC)RED product is part of this commitment.

"Panasonic is evolving to be more than just a consumer electronics company. We want to provide consumers sustainably designed and ethically sourced products that they are excited to incorporate into their daily lives," said Michelle Esgar, Director of Marketing & Experience at Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "While there is still more work to be done, partnering with other mission-driven brands like MONSE, Around the World in 80 Fabrics and (RED), is part of our larger vision to create a more sustainable future for everyone."

The limited-edition travel bag and Panasonic nanoeTM Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) bundle will be available in the U.S. in Spring 2024 on Panasonic and the Amazon/red .

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at panasonic/us

About MONSE

MONSE is a NYC-based luxury label founded in 2015 by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who also serve as Creative Directors at Oscar de la Renta. The MONSE collections are inspired by menswear and classic tailoring with a deconstructed perspective. Elements like twisted tailoring, cascade hems, and slashed silhouettes are amongst the label's distinguished design details. MONSE is a line for the modern woman seeking to stand out from the crowd without compromising her effortless demeanor.

About Around the World in 80 Fabrics

ATW80Fabrics is an educational non-profit, celebrating the global biodiversity of environmentally and socially responsible fabrics. We elevate the voices of talented makers whose textile practices respect and restore our living ecosystems. With innovative exhibitions, programming and a growing fabric library, we celebrate makers and advise designers about functional alternatives to today's petroleum-soaked polluting fabrics. For more information, visit Around the World in 80 Fabrics .

