Healthwell Foundation President & Chief Executive Officer Steps Down

Zodet Departs HealthWell After More Than Eighteen Years

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, announced today that Krista Zodet, President & Chief Executive Officer, has resigned her position after more than eighteen years of service to the organization.

David L. Knowlton, HealthWell Foundation Board Chair, thanked Zodet for her dedication to HealthWell's mission.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, I want to thank Krista for her commitment to advancing HealthWell's mission to reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured Americans. We will miss Krista's passion and leadership and wish her much success in her future endeavors," said Knowlton.

HealthWell's Senior Management Team, consisting of Richa Dahiya, Chief Financial Officer; Shela Halper, Chief Foundation Program Officer; Alan Klein, Chief Development Officer; and Fred Larbi, Chief Operations Officer, will report to Knowlton until a new Chief Executive Officer is hired.

Knowlton said the Foundation is well poised for continued growth in 2024 and beyond.

"HealthWell Foundation's commitment to its mission and its capabilities to carry out that mission is unchanged," Knowlton said. "We are dedicated to reducing the financial barriers to care for underinsured Americans with serious and life-altering diseases. We help fill a serious gap in the American health care system by assisting with copays, premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket expenses. We will continue to grow and will continue to operate our programs with the highest standards of compliance, integrity, and ethics."

Zodet said it has been an honor to serve the HealthWell Foundation in multiple capacities over the years.

"My personal decision to depart was taken after careful consideration. It has been an honor for me to be able to serve HealthWell for so many years. I wish the Foundation ongoing success as it continues to carry out its mission as successfully as it has to date," Zodet said.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000

underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023

Forbes

list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation .

