Husson Adding Five New Degree Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new programs will expand the already-popular offerings of Husson Online.

BANGOR, MAINE, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University is expanding its online degree programs with the addition of five new offerings that will begin accepting applications this spring.

The three undergraduate and two graduate degree programs were unanimously approved by the Husson University Board of Trustees in January and will expand on Husson's growing footprint of online programs.

The new programs are Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Health and Fitness, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Health, Master of Science in Applied Psychology and Master of Science in Applied Animal Behavior and Welfare.

“These new programs expand on the success of our existing undergraduate and graduate online degrees, leveraging the expertise of our experienced faculty to meet critical needs in health sciences and animal welfare,” said Associate Provost for Online and Distance Education Amy Arnett, Ph.D.

Husson's online degree offerings have rapidly grown in popularity over the last several years, with applications increasing by 71% in the last year alone. That's a testament to the quality and desirability of the unique offerings that can be completed from anywhere and on a busy professional's schedule.

“Husson University has long been known throughout Maine and New England for preparing students for the rigors of future careers so they are job-ready on day one. With our expanding online footprint in higher education, Husson is poised to help even more students reach their career goals,” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, president-elect and senior vice president of academic affairs and provost.

Husson University will begin accepting applications for the new programs this spring.

ABOUT HUSSON UNIVERSITY

For 125 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University offers quality educational programs in business, technology, communications, health, education, pharmacy studies, science and humanities. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson .





CONTACT: Sarah Walker Caron Husson University 207.649.4647 ...