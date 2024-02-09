Global Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Seizing Opportunities And Industry Forecast (2023-2032)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breast Cancer Screening Test Market

Breast Cancer is the cell mutation that takes place in the genes that regulate cell growth which causes formation of lumps or tumors in the breast cells.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Breast Cancer is the cell mutation that takes place in the genes that regulate cell growth which causes formation of lumps or tumors in the breast cells. The cancer is formed in either the lobule, the gland that produces milk or the ducts of the breast, which are the pathways that bring the milk from the glans to the nipple. The cancerous cells can also be formed in the fatty tissues or even the fibrous connective tissues within the breast. There are mainly four types of cancers namely, Ductal carcinoma in situ, Lobular carcinoma in situ, invasive ductal carcinoma, and invasive lobular carcinoma. The early detection is a necessity to prevent the spread of the cancer and hence, the growth of the breast cancer screening test market is expected in the forecast period.

1. Thermography:

Thermography, an innovative non-invasive technique, detects heat patterns in the breast. While it's not a standalone diagnostic tool, it complements other screening methods by highlighting abnormal temperature variations that may indicate the presence of cancerous cells.

2. Imaging Tests:

Imaging tests encompass a variety of modalities, including X-rays, CT scans, and more. These tests provide detailed visualizations of the breast tissue, aiding in the identification of abnormalities that may require further investigation.

3. Ultrasound:

Ultrasound is commonly used for breast imaging, especially in cases where mammography results are inconclusive or additional evaluation is necessary. It utilizes sound waves to create detailed images, helping healthcare professionals assess the nature of breast abnormalities.

4. PET Scan:

Positron emission tomography (PET) scans involve the use of radioactive substances to detect abnormal cellular activity. In breast cancer screening, PET scans are valuable in identifying areas with increased metabolic activity, potentially indicating cancerous growth.

5. Tomography:

Tomography techniques, such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance tomography (MRT), provide cross-sectional images of breast tissue. These technologies contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the breast's internal structure.

6. Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (BSGI):

BSGI is a molecular breast imaging technique that utilizes a gamma camera to detect abnormal cell activity. Particularly useful in cases where mammography or ultrasound results are inconclusive, BSGI aids in pinpointing potential areas of concern.

7. MRI Screening Test:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) screening is highly sensitive in detecting breast abnormalities. It is often recommended for individuals with a higher risk of developing breast cancer or when additional information is needed following other screening methods.

8. Mammography:

Mammography remains a gold standard in breast cancer screening. X-ray images of the breast tissue assist in early detection by capturing potential abnormalities, enabling healthcare professionals to initiate timely interventions.

9. Molecular Breast Imaging:

Molecular breast imaging involves the use of radiotracers to highlight cellular activity in the breast. This advanced technique aids in identifying abnormalities that may not be visible through other imaging methods.

10. Blood Markers Test:

Blood marker tests analyze specific substances in the blood associated with breast cancer. While not a standalone diagnostic tool, these tests can provide additional information and contribute to a comprehensive screening approach.

🔲 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers:

Access to these screening tests is facilitated through a network of hospitals and diagnostic centers globally. The collaborative efforts of healthcare professionals and advanced diagnostic facilities ensure that individuals have timely access to comprehensive breast cancer screening services.

🔲 Top impacting factors

The key factors that are anticipated to boost the market include rise in incidences of breast cancer and increase in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle leading to breast cancer. Furthermore, the steep hike in the awareness for the pre-diagnostics of the various types of cancer would help the industry to flourish. The surge in the technological advancements which can be used for the screening of breast cancer are anticipated to help the market grow in the forecast period. However, the higher exposure to the radiation during the screening may hamper the growth in the near future.

🔲 New product launches to flourish the market

The rise in the technological advancements and hence, the product launches declared by the key market leaders would help the market witness growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2017, FUJIFILM Medical Systems Inc. announced the launch of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT). The software upgrade is designed for its ASPIRE Cristalle digital mammography system. DBT had recently gained premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The growth in the R&D carried out by the various market players leading them to launch new products is expected to boost the market in the coming years. For instance, in 2018, Philips Healthcare launched ElastQ Imaging shear wave and strain elastography. It also innovated to have an ability to reveal better definitive information on tissue stiffness in the breast.

