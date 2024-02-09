Old Trapper To Serve As An Official Sponsor Of The 2024 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Official Beef Jerky and Official Partner of the Pac-12 Conference

- Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper, an Official Partner and Official Beef Jerky of the Pac-12 Conference, today announced that the beef jerky brand is once again going to have a major presence at the 2024 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament, held March 13–16 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Held annually each March in Las Vegas, the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament is one of the premier events across sports. All 12 teams from the league will compete over the four-day event to crown a Pac-12 tournament champion who will punch their ticket to the“Big Dance” of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

As the Official Beef Jerky and Official Partner of the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament, Old Trapper will have an on-site activation for fans at T-Mobile Arena and will also receive a slate of media visibility across Pac-12 Networks' linear, digital and social channels, along with in-arena branding and hospitality.

“As the Official Beef Jerky of the Pac-12 Conference, we are excited to be supporting all Pac-12 member teams at the tournament for the third consecutive year,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper.“Basketball players and fans are some of our most avid consumers and we always enjoy cheering on the teams as they go head-to-head for the championship title.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature lines of authentic handmade beef jerky and beef sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50 years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit .

