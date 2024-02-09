Grridiron Girls Foundation Joins UN Women Action Coalition To Tackle Gender-Based Violence Ahead Of Big Game In Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tackling. Sacking. Making the catch. Punt return. Touchdown! All words traditionally not associated with women - until now. As the excitement builds for the upcoming Big Game in Las Vegas, Dr. Jen Welter will be hosting her annual A Day in the Life of a Pro Football Player event where women will not only be leveling up their football skills - and their sense of empowerment - but will also be joining forces to eradicate violence against women. Today, Grridiron Girls Foundation, with the support of PVBLIC Foundation, proudly announces its commitment to join the UN Women's Generation Equality Action Coalition in pledging to eradicate gender-based violence (AC GBV). Aligned with the initiative entitled, "Addressing the root causes of violence against women and girls by addressing gender stereotypes and empowering women and girls through sports," Grridiron pledges to champion empowerment of women and girls and challenge societal gender norms on and off the football field.Founded by Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in National Football League (NFL) history, Grridiron Girls is dedicated to fostering confidence through football. In the sport often referred to as the“final frontier” for women in sports, Grridiron Girls provides the perfect pitch to illustrate to girls and young women that they belong on every field where there are games and sports to be played."Grridiron Girls is more than just a football organization – it's a movement grounded in empowerment and inclusivity," said Dr. Jen Welter, Founder of Grridiron Girls Foundation. "Our flag football camps not only develop the social, emotional, and athletic well-being of the players but also the commitment, confidence, and skills of their gender, ethnic, and background diverse team of football coaches and trainers.” At Grridiron, the commitment to empowering girls is paramount. The Grridiron Girls Flag Football Camp provides an inclusive and supportive environment, emphasizing skill development, teamwork, and leadership. The camp curriculum actively promotes self-confidence, resilience, and the right to a life free from violence, fostering a sense of belonging among all participating girls."Ourmission is to challenge gender stereotypes and empower girls through sports is perfectly aligned with the priorities of the UN Women Action Coalition on GBV," added Dr. Welter. "We believe in providing girls with a football community that embraces diversity, inclusion, confirmation, and mentorship, along with the tools and resources to pursue their dreams both on and off the field. By addressing gender stereotypes in sports and beyond, Grridiron Girls aims to create a more equitable society where every girl feels empowered and safe.”In the words of the Generation Equality Project Executive a.i. Ms Maria Noel Vaeza; "The sport sector can play an important role in transforming gender stereotypes and addressing root causes of violence against women and girls in the world of sport, in communities and society at large. We at Generation Equality are therefore very happy to welcome the Grridiron Girls Foundation to the Action Coalition on gender-based violence (AC GBV). Their dedication to empowering girls through sports is the type of movement that can deliver a permanent acceleration in opportunity, rights and leadership for women and girls worldwide.”Kerry Bannigan, Managing Director of PVBLIC Foundation and President of the Board of Directors added, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with UN Women in our shared mission to advance gender equality worldwide. The commitment of Grridiron Girls Foundation to join the UN Women Action Coalition against gender-based violence underscores their dedication to empowering girls through sports. Together, we strive to challenge stereotypes and create a world where every girl can thrive without fear of violence."Grridiron Girls Foundation looks forward to collaborating with UN Women and fellow Generation Equality Action Coalition members to drive meaningful change and create a world where every girl can thrive without fear of violence.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Chabelis LealCommunications Coordinator...ABOUT UN WOMENUN Women is the global champion for gender equality, working to develop and uphold standards and create an environment in which every woman and girl can exercise her human rights and live up to her full potential. We are trusted partners for advocates and decision-makers from all walks of life, and a leader in the effort to achieve gender equality.ABOUT Grridiron Girls FoundationGRRRIDIRON GIRLS is an organization founded by Dr Jen Welter, first female coach in NFL HERstory, dedicated to developing confidence through football. The Grrridiron Girls movement which is grounded in on location flag football camps that develop both the social, emotional and athletic wellbeing of the player AND coaches, supported by both male and female professional talent. GRRIDIRON Girls as a whole promises to provide girls a football community (diversity, inclusion, confirmation, mentorship), tools (skills, training) and resources that they can realistically dream forward with – on the field, in the home, online, and in whatever career they choose.About PVBLIC Foundation:PVBLIC Foundation is a non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact worldwide. The foundation has managed over 100 campaigns, programs, and partnerships, raising over $20 million in funding and reaching over a billion people in 125 countries.

