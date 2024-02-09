Atlanta Based Food Brand, Eggroll Boyz, To Open Second Brick & Mortar Location In Marietta Food Hall This Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What:The founders and partners of the wildly successful food truck brand EggRoll Boyz will grant free meals to the frontline workers in Marietta, GA at their newest location in Marietta Food Hall today before their grand opening tomorrow, where the public where 50% will be given off all entrees. Workers must show work ID/badges.When:The Frontline Worker Service Day will take place on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 11a until 9p ET (while supplies last) ahead of the Grand Opening on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 11:00a until 10p ET.Where:Egg Roll Boyz, 68 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060, is located in the Marietta Square Market Food Hall in Suite 105.Visuals/Interviews:Members from the ownership team will be on-site for interviews. Photos with the EggRoll Boyz mascot are welcomed and encouraged.About EggRoll Boyz Frontline Service Day and Grand Opening:EggRoll Boyz founders, partners, and staff will be on-site welcoming special guests, media and press both days. EggRoll Boyz will also give away t-shirts for the first 50 guests to attend on 2/10. Two-hour free parking.About EggRoll Boyz:EggRoll Boyz is a woman and minority-owned food and hospitality brand and is the first food brand to offer giant gourmet egg rolls as the featured food concept. Founded in 2019, the EggRoll Boyz brand has created over 50 eggroll-filling recipes, has five food trucks on the road and has fed at music festivals nationwide, serving over 250,000 people since 2019. EggRoll Boyz is solidifying its food concept on a national scale through partnerships and franchise opportunities.Contact:Maleeka Hollaway, Managing Partner404-917-7502...# # #

