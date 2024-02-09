Calcutta HC Orders Second Post-Mortem Examination Of Rape And Murder Victim

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 9 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a second post-mortem examination of a rape and murder minor victim for the sake of clarity in the investigation process.

Passing this order, a single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta observed that since there is a difference in the contents of the first post-mortem report and that in the inquest report, the necessity of the second post- mortem of the victim's body has become necessary.

The different between the post-mortem examination and inquest report is that while inquest report is primarily aimed at finding out the nature of injuries and the apparent cause of death, the post-mortem report comprises the details and nature of injuries ascertained through strict scientific examination conducted with medico-legal view by a qualified doctor in the field.

Justice Sengupta ordered that the second post mortem be done at the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital and also directed the submission of the case diary in the matter to his bench by March 6.

A minor boy and his father were arrested at Hariharpara in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on charges of rape and murder of a 14-year-old minor girl. It was alleged that after the rape and murder, the accused father and son even pierced different parts of the body of the victim and even poured acid on the body.

While this was mentioned in the inquest report, there was no similar reference of such cruelties in the first post-mortem report.

