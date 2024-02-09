Netherlands And Namibia To Tour Nepal For Bilateral ODI And T20I Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Nieuwegein, Feb 9 (IANS) The Netherlands men's cricket team is scheduled to play bilateral ODIs and a T20I Tri-series in February and March against Namibia and host country Nepal.“These three countries have qualified for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the Caribbean in June 2024,” said a statement released by the Netherlands Cricket Board on Friday.

The six ODIs will be part of the World Cricket League 2.

The Netherlands will not feature some of its key players as“some players have injuries or commitments elsewhere.”

Netherlands ODI squad: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Michael Levitt, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Olivier Elenbaas

Netherlands T20I squad: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Michael Levitt, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Timm van der Gugten, Daniel Doram (reserve player)

Fixtures:

February 15 - Nepal vs Namibia ODI

February 17 - Namibia vs Netherlands ODI

February 19 - Nepal vs Netherlands ODI

February 21 - Namibia vs Nepal ODI

February 23 - Netherlands vs Namibia ODI

February 25 - Netherlands vs Nepal ODI

February 27 - Nepal vs Namibia T20I

February 29 - Netherlands vs Namibia T20I

March 1 - Namibia vs Nepal T20I

March 2 - Nepal vs Netherlands T20I

March 3 - Namibia vs Netherlands T20I

March 5 - T20I tri-series final

