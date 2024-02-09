(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Ascot Resources Ltd.
2/9/2024 10:05 AM EST
Enbridge Inc.
2/9/2024 10:02 AM ES
Ensign Energy Services Inc.
2/9/2024 9:57 AM EST
NFI Group Inc.
2/9/2024 9:49 AM EST
Magna International Inc.
2/9/2024 9:45 AM EST
Cineplex
2/8/2024 10:52 AM EST
Capstone Copper Corp.
2/8/2024 10:24 AM EST
Thinkific Labs Inc.
2/8/2024 10:01 AM EST
Cameco
2/8/2024 9:56 AM EST
Brookfield Corporation
2/8/2024 9:50 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Friday, February 9, 2024
Stocks in Play
2/9/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation : today announces its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023. Operating loss from continuing operations of $60MM in Q3 FY2024, compared to a loss of $113MM in Q3 FY2023. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $9MM in Q3 FY2024, representing an improvement of 82% compared to the $50MM Adjusted EBTIDA loss in Q3 FY2023, the narrowest loss since FY2017. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T are trading up $0.25 at $5.81.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN09022024000212011056ID1107833449
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.