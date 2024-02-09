(MENAFN- Baystreet)
China Removes Securities Regulator Amid Stock Market Slump
UBS Raises Dividend 25% And Restarts Share Buybacks
Fed Chair Warns Of Fewer Rate Cuts Than Market Expects
Europe's Inflation Rate Fell To 2.8% In January
Fed Chair Says Rate Cut In March Is Unlikely Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Friday, February 9, 2024
S&P 500 Index Trades Above 5,000 Level For First Time The S&P 500 in the U.S. has traded above 5,000 for the first time ever, marking a new all-time high for the benchmark stock market index.
The S&P 500 hit an intraday high of 5,000.40 in the last minute of trading on Feb. 8 before closing just shy of the high-water mark at 4,997.91.
However, the latest close marked the S&P 500's ninth record finish so far in 2024 as U.S. equities continue to rally.
While the 5,000 level has no technical significance, it can serve as a psychological threshold for investors and market observers. Analysts say clearing big hurdles can add to positive market sentiment.
Rising above a 1,000-point milestone is a big feat for the S&P 500 index, which was launched in 1957.
Moving from the 38,000-point level to 39,000 points for the Dow Jones Industrial Average requires a gain of 2.6%. However, an increase from 4,000 to 5,000 for the S&P 500 represents a 25% gain.
It has been more than two-and-a-half years since the S&P 500 cleared the 4,000 level on April 1, 2021.
A milestone for the S&P 500 is also significant as the index is widely considered the main benchmark for U.S. stocks and represents the largest swath of equities in America.
Year-to-date, the S&P 500 has increased 5%.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN09022024000212011056ID1107833448
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.