Friday Morning Most Active Stocks

algorithmic systems may care most about. Amid the symbolic milestone, Trump's media partner Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) plans to take the social media platform public. The SPAC format is a reincarnation of the mania in 2021. Since then, the majority of SPACs traded in the penny stock range. Investors lost 95% or more in some cases.

DWAC stock should attract heavy trading volume today.

Astute investors may want to invest in the broader market instead by holding SPY ETF or IWM ETF for small-cap exposure. Bets against the red-hot semiconductor sector is a poor choice. The 3x semiconductor bear ETF (SOXX) is trading at a 52-week low.

After breaking out post-earnings, Ford (F) risks pulling back as investors book their profits. The automotive market will struggle in sales as consumers balk at buying brand-new cars.

Chinese technology stocks suffered a two-day losing streak after Alibaba (BABA) posted disappointing results. JD (JD) fell by even more. Look out for selling pressure to mount on the CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB). As Chinese New Year approaches, KWEB could fall below $23.00 in the next few weeks.

In the communications services sector, watch Comcast (CMCSA). It needs to find buyers after shares plunged. CMCSA reached a multiple top at $47 earlier this month. It fell to 41.25 on no news. The markets did not spare Paramount (PARA) or Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) either. Shares gave up gains made in the last three months.







