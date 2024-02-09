(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Chris La - Friday, February 9, 2024
Friday's Hottest Trades Post-Earnings
Credit provider Affirm (AFRM) is the stock to avoid today after shares fell by 12.4% in after-hours trade. The buy now, pay later supplier lost 65 cents a share (GAAP) even after revenue increased by 47.9% Y/Y to $591.1 million.
Affirm processed more than $25.25 in gross merchandise volume but the 65 bps increase as a percentage of GMV is too low. Risks are rising that Affirm's customers, who have low credit quality, will default on their debts.
Pinterest (PINS) fell by 9.1% on Thursday night after posting revenue growing by 11.8% Y/Y to $981 million. Its Q1/2024 revenue guidance of $690 million to $705 million is within analyst estimates. However, Pinterest is increasing its operating expenses by 9% to 13%. Investors wrongly thought that the announcement of becoming Google's new global ads partner was a fundamental change. Regulators may weaken Google's global dominance. It may examine all of Google's partnerships.
Companies reporting quarterly results this morning include Canopy Growth (CGC), a troubled cannabis firm, Enbridge (ENB), a pipeline, and AMC Networks (AMCX). Pepsi (PEP), a food and beverage giant, will also attract investors after posting results.
