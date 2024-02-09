Pacific University Implements Guaranteed Grad School Admissions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Pacific Priority allows students to apply for and receive conditional admission to select Pacific graduate programs before they even start college, providing a clear pathway to graduation and the next step in their education & career journey.

FOREST GROVE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Pacific University is easing the path to a successful college and professional career, implementing an innovative program that provides guaranteed graduate school admissions at the same time as undergraduate admission.

Marsh Hall, Pacific University

The exterior of Marsh Hall, the main administration and classroom building at Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon

Part of the Pacific Priority program, guaranteed grad school admission allows students to "save a seat" in a Pacific University graduate program before they even begin their first year of college.

Incoming students can apply for grad school as soon as they commit to Pacific, and current undergraduates and transfer students can apply as juniors. Students are then guaranteed a spot in the graduate program of their choice, provided that they meet specific academic and admissions benchmarks throughout their undergraduate studies.

The program is available now for students entering Pacific in 2024-2025 and also will be available to current Pacific undergraduate students.

The guarantee applies to 10 different graduate programs, including three doctoral programs, four disciplines in the health professions, and three master's programs in education:



Doctor of Occupational Therapy

Doctor of Optometry

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Master of Science in Athletic Training

Master of Business Administration

Master of Nonprofit Leadership

Master of Social Work

Master of Education

Master of Arts in Teaching Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology

While many Pacific Priority students choose to begin graduate classes upon completion of their undergraduate studies, some programs will allow for accelerated dual admission or allow students to take graduate classes during the fourth year of their undergraduate career.

"Students often choose Pacific with a clear sense of purpose. Many are planning on careers in healthcare or education, and the Pacific Priority program gives them a clear path to achieving those goals," said Pacific University President Jenny Coyle . "Our students are passionate about serving their communities and uplifting others through their careers, and we are here to empower them in that vision."

The Pacific Priority program also includes the university's longstanding four-year graduation guarantee for undergraduate students, and it introduces a similar two-year graduation guarantee for transfer students.

"College is an investment for our students and their families, and they want to know that it is one that will pay off," said Sarah Phillips , interim vice president of enrollment management and student affairs. "These programs assure students that they can graduate on time and have a direct pathway to the next step in their lives."

Pacific University is the only comprehensive university in Washington County, Oregon, serving more than 3,600 undergraduate, graduate and professional students in the arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry.

