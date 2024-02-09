               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani PM Congratulates Georgian Counterpart On His New Appointment


2/9/2024 10:08:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has held a telephone conversation with newly appointed Georgian Premier Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.

Ali Asadov congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on his appointment as Prime Minister of Georgia and wished him success in his future endeavours.

During the phone call, the sides hailed the development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various domains. The two expressed their hope for further cementing a strategic partnership.

