Azerbaijani PM Congratulates Georgian Counterpart On His New Appointment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has held
a telephone conversation with newly appointed Georgian Premier
Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
Ali Asadov congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on his appointment as
Prime Minister of Georgia and wished him success in his future
endeavours.
During the phone call, the sides hailed the development of
friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Georgia in various domains. The two expressed their
hope for further cementing a strategic partnership.
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107833425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.