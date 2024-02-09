Cooperation Between Kherson Region And Netherlands Continues And Is At High Level - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Cooperation between Kherson region and the Netherlands continues and is at a high level.

This was stated by the head of the press office of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center - Uninform, commenting on information from one of the deputy heads of the Regional Military Administration that the Netherlands is very cautious about the option of patronage of Kherson region.

"No, I can't confirm this information... The Netherlands continues to work," Tolokonnikov said.

He noted that the work is ongoing and at a "high level."

Tolokonnikov reminded that Dmytro Butriy, the first deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, made a study visit to the Netherlands at the end of last year as part of the project "Support for the Restoration of Local Self-Government and the Recovery and Reconstruction of Communities in Ukraine."

At the same time, the head of the press office emphasized that the Kherson region also cooperates with other countries.

As reported by the Kherson edition of Most , citing Mykhailo Lemak, deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Netherlands is currently very cautious about the option of patronage of Kherson.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands confirmed that it will provide financial support for the reconstruction of the region.

In January 2024, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that the region is now laying the foundation that will help it get back on its feet in terms of international activities when the security situation allows. According to him, Sweden and the Netherlands have been "assigned" to the region, and the regional authorities are in constant contact with the ambassadors of these countries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also informed about the memorandums signed with the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, the Polish city of Rzeszow, Bulgarian Burgas, Finnish Vaasa, and Swedish Norrkoping, and about the relevant plans, in particular, for Canada.