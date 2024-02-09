Russia Salutes Successful Holding Of Presidential Election In Azerbaijan - Russian FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Russian side
welcomes the successful holding of presidential elections in
Azerbaijan, the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry says,
Trend reports.
The statement notes that Russia is committed to further
strengthen its alliance and strategic partnership with the Republic
of Azerbaijan, active joint work on international and regional
issues, including the implementation of the entire set of
trilateral agreements at the highest level on the normalization of
Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
"Against this background, the assessments of the Western
countries and international structures under their control looked
extremely biased, which, as we have seen, were initially extremely
biased towards the presidential election in Azerbaijan and
practiced pre-established methodologies to discredit the electoral
process," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates run in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.12 percent of the votes after the processing of
100 percent of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.17 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev -
0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - 1.98 percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.66
percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.72 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Rey Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
