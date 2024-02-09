CICA Secgen Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Secretary General
of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures
in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his
confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107833421
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.