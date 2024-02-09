Kuwait Beats Qadsia 3-0 At West Asia Volleyball Tournament

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait SC defeated Friday fellow team Qadsia 3-0 in the 2nd West Asia volleyball championship for men, taking Kuwait to the semi-finals. The quarterfinal derby was held on Sohar complex as part of the competition lasting until February 12. Titleholder Ar Rayyan of Qatar led Group A, followed by Qadsia, Oman Al-Seeb, UAE's Bani Yas and Saudi's Al-Ibtisam. Qatar's Al-Arabi topped Group B, followed by Bahrain's Ahly, Kuwait's Kuwait, host's Sohar and Jordan's Shabab al-Hussein. Top four of each Group qualify to quarterfinals (end) nfa

