Arab Parliament Backs Riyadh Meeting Call For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Friday voiced support to the outcomes of a recent meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Riyadh, particularly the call for halting the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, the parliament's president Adel Al-Asoumi said the Arab legislature throws much weight behind every Arab step being taken against unprecedented world massacres committed by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people.

He spoke highly of the crucial role played by Saudi Arabia to back the Palestinian cause at all levels amid a four-month barbaric aggression by the Israeli occupation entity.

Al-Asoumi, further, extolled the Saudi initiative to host a consultative meeting of Saudi, Jordanian, UAE, Qatar and Egyptian foreign ministers as well as the secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee.

During the gathering, held in Riyadh late Thursday, the ministers underlined the need to end the war on the Gaza Strip, reach an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensure the protection of civilians, based on international humanitarian law.

They also voiced utter support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), urging all its supporters to keep backing humanitarian missions for Palestinian refugees.

Furthermore, the Arab ministers stressed that irreversible steps should be taken to put the two-state solution in place and recognize the state of Palestine on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

