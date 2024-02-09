Nationwide Demonstrations Against Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- Following Friday prayers today, marches were held by political parties, labor unions, and the general public in Amman, the capital, and other governorates of the Kingdom to protest the 126th day of Israeli aggression against the brothers in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in thousands of martyrs and injuries.The protesters demanded that the international community implement a comprehensive ceasefire throughout Gaza and eliminate all barriers erected by the occupying forces to the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.In response to the Israeli massacres, the brutal violations by the occupation forces against civilians in Gaza, and the attacks by settlers and the occupation army on the helpless Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, they demanded that the international community take legal and moral responsibility for these actions.The protesters applauded Jordan's brave actions and ongoing initiatives, spearheaded by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to defend the Palestinian people against oppression, injustice, and violence.