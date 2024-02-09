Altenew Launches New And Improved Online Card Making Classes Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nabil Rab, CEO of AltenewNEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paper crafting company Altenew is excited to announce the launch of the new and improved Altenew Academy online card making classes platform . After working tirelessly to enhance the learning experience, Altenew is excited to introduce the new platform with a host of exciting changes.The revamped platform promises an enhanced user experience, easier navigation, updated visuals, faster load speed, percentage progress indicators, and a seamless transition to a single account for shopping and learning.The revamped interface and functionality of the platform aim to provide users with a seamless and enjoyable learning journey. The clunky navigation has been replaced with a more user-friendly design, ensuring that users can focus on learning without any hindrances. With the addition of left and right arrows, moving between lessons has never been easier. This improvement eliminates the frustration of getting lost in a sea of tabs, allowing users to navigate through the classes effortlessly.To keep Altenew Academy users engaged and inspired as they delve into their classes, the company gave the online learning platform a fresh new look. The enhanced visuals aim to create an immersive learning environment for all users. In addition to that, Altenew understands the value of time and has optimized the website for quicker load times. Users can now access the platform and their classes at lightning speed, making the learning process more efficient.A new green % learning progression wheel located on the top right corner allows users to track their learning journey. This feature provides a visual representation of progress, making it easier for users to monitor their advancement through the classes. Moreover, the integration of classes into the Altenew website ensures a seamless experience for users. With one account catering to all Altenew needs, including shopping and learning, users can enjoy a more streamlined and convenient experience."We want to provide Altenew Academy users with a more seamless learning experience," Altenew CEO Nabil Rab shared. "The new platform is designed to address existing issues and enhance the overall user experience. We are confident that these improvements will make the learning journey smoother and more enjoyable for our customers."The launch of the new and improved Altenew Academy online card making classes platform marks a significant milestone for Altenew as it continues to prioritize user experience and education. The company looks forward to receiving feedback from users as they explore the enhanced platform and embark on their creative learning journey.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

