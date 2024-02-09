Excited To Be In India And Connect With Passionate Fans, Says Man Utd Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his excitement about visiting India and engaging with passionate football fans as he kicked off his three-day visit to the country at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on Friday.

With India being home to a staggering 38% of Manchester United's global fan base as per data from YouGov, Solskjaer's visit marks a historic moment for the team's supporters across India. He is scheduled to visit Mumbai and New Delhi too.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Solskjaer said,“I am truly thrilled to finally be here in India and meet the nation's Red Devils. This tour organized by Tilak (Tilak Gaurang Shah, founder of Ace of Pubs) is not only a memorable moment for fans but also for me as I have been eager to visit the country and experience its footballing culture. I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome I have received in Bengaluru, and eagerly anticipate meeting fans in Delhi and Mumbai.”

Renowned for his remarkable achievements as a late substitute, Solskjaer represented Manchester United both as a player and as a manager. He shared his favourite tales and stories from his time at Old Trafford, offering fans a unique glimpse into not just the career of the 'baby-faced assassin' but also the world of professional football.

“I have had the privilege of experiencing football's magic on both sides of the touchline. So, it is always a delight to be able to reminisce about those last-minute goals and unforgettable victories with the fans. While I had only heard about the devotion of Indians towards Manchester United, getting the opportunity to experience it firsthand today was incredible,” stated Solskjaer.

On Solskjaer's debut India tour, fans will also get the chance to acquire exclusive football memorabilia, sourced meticulously by Tilak. The dedicated Manchester United fan will be hosting the auction for this exceptional collection including rare football boots and distinctive canvases autographed by the Norwegian, as well as signed jerseys from his esteemed former teammates.

The exciting tour will ensure football fans get an opporunity to meet Solskjaer, who will be holding gala dinners at the ITC Grand Central, Mumbai on February 10 and ITC Maurya, New Delhi on February 11.

--IANS

bsk/