Grace Hill Unveils Winners Of 2024 Kingsley Excellence Awards And 2023 Ellis Customer Experience Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual Awards Rank Highest-Performing Property Management Companies in Customer Experience and Loyalty

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill , the innovator of talent and performance management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, today announced the winners of the 2024 Kingsley Excellence Awards and the 2023 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys.

"The Kingsley Excellence and Ellis Customer Experience Awards are the gold standard for best-in-class performance in multifamily and commercial real estate. These awards recognize companies that consistently exceed industry standards and deliver an outstanding customer experience," said Grace Hill's CEO Kendall Pretzer. "Surveys are an excellent tool to gain actionable insight and benchmark change, and necessary for ongoing successful improvements in property performance, resident and tenant retention, and overall satisfaction."

The Kingsley Excellence Awards program was established in 2018 to acknowledge the Top 100 performing properties for their overall resident satisfaction. In 2022, the Elite 5 category was introduced and comprises three tiers based on the number of managed units. For 2024, the Elite 5 winners in each tier are:

The Tier 1 category, which is clients with greater than 30,000 units, ranks as:

Windsor Communities(Boston, MA) 12-year participantCortland(Atlanta, GA) 10-year participantGreystar(Charleston, SC) 9-year participantVillage Green(Southfield, MI) 6-year participantWinn Residential(Boston, MA) 7-year participant

The Tier 2 category, which includes clients with 10,000 - 30,000 units, ranks as:

Rose Associates(New York, NY) 12-year participantPRG Real Estate(Philadelphia, PA) 9-year participantWood Residential (Atlanta, GA) 9-year participantMill Creek Residential(Boca Raton, FL) 7-year participantNorthland Investment Corporation(Newton, MA) First-year participant

The Tier 3 category, which includes clients with fewer than 10,000 units, ranks as:

AVE by Korman Communities(Plymouth Meeting, PA) 5-year participantNew Forum(Charlotte, NC) 3-year participantHILLS Properties(Cincinnati, OH) 2-year participantBenchmark Management Corporation(Amherst, NY) 3-year participantWalnut Capital(Pittsburgh, PA) 4-year participant

To view the complete list, visit the Multifamily Top 100 .

The Kingsley Commercial Elite 5 award recognizes the CRE organizations that have the highest satisfaction across their portfolio, and the 100% club highlights those properties with a perfect 5.0 for tenant satisfaction for two years in a row.

Kingsley Commercial Elite 5 - Industrial

Dalfen Industrial(Austin, TX) 3-year participantNearon(Walnut Creek, CA) 2-year participantFirst Industrial(Chicago, IL) 22-year participantAXA Real Estate Investment Managers US LLC(New York, NY) 10-year participantBlackRock(New York, NY) 13-year participant

Kingsley Commercial Elite 5 - Healthcare

PMB Real Estate Services(Solana Beach, CA) 16-year participantBaptist Health(Louisville, KY) 13-year participantLillibridge(Chicago, IL) 8-year participantRyan Companies(Denver, CO) 16-year participantHealthpeak Properties(Denver, CO) 24-year participant

Kingsley Commercial Elite 5 - Office

LBA Realty(Denver, CO) 16-year participantInvestors Associated(Hartland, WI) 4-year participantWexford Science + Technology(Baltimore, MD) 6-ear participantCommonWealth Partners(Los Angeles, CA) 4-year participant

Kingsley Commercial Elite 5 - Retail

Affinius Capital(San Antonio, TX) 11-year participantASB Real Estate Investments(Palo Alto, CA) 7-year participantTrademark Property Company(Ft. Collins, CO) 7-year participantCIM Group(Los Angeles, CA) 12-year participantClarion Partners(New York, NY) 12-year participant

For a complete list of winners, visit the Kingsley Commercial Elite and 100% Club .

Based on resident surveys, the Ellis Best in Class Award, introduced in 2014, is given to the top 10% of performing properties. The award is based on the results of surveys conducted across five touchpoints - lead conversion, move-in, maintenance, pre-renewal and move-out. The Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Top 10 winners are:

Highland Square - Guardian Management, LLC (Cottonwood, AZ)The Residences at Willow Ridge - Willow Bridge (Northampton, PA)Marlowe - Quarterra (Chicago, IL)Inman Park - Willow Bridge (Raleigh, NC)Town Center Station - Guardian Management, LLC (Happy Valley, OR)Monroe House - Champion Companies (Westerville, OH)Woodbury Commons - Zaremba Management Company (Parma, OH)CitySide Apartments - Longboat Enterprises (Sarasota, FL)Sonoma Ranch - Sunrise Management (Santa Rosa, CA)Mountain View Apartments - Evolve Management Group, LLC (Wilkesboro, NC)

To view the complete list, visit the 2023 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class .

Methodology for Kingsley Excellence Awards

The Kingsley IndexTM is the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry. Compiled from nearly 40 years of analyzing the performance of industry leaders, our proprietary index is the standard for measuring tenant, resident, employee and client experience.

Methodology for Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award

To be eligible for the Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys, the property must be on the Ellis Resident Survey Program for at least nine months in 2023 and have 20 or more completed surveys. These properties not only achieved the highest loyalty scores from resident surveys with an average of 96% compared to 93% the previous year but also responded to residents an average of 96% of the time a survey was completed, compared to 91% last year. These properties also have a 12% higher likelihood to be reviewed than their peers. These properties also responded to residents within an average of 1.8 days, more than 2.75 days faster than other properties.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,300 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at

gracehill or on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Grace Hill